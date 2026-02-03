Sheriff's Office searching for teen girl missing out of Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing teen.

13-year-old Natasha Brown was last seen leaving her home in Byron Township Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say she was last known to be in the Cutlerville area.

Brown was described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing roughly 100 pounds. She was wearing a black coat and brown boots when she disappeared. She does not have a phone or access to a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

If you know where Natasha is, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement office immediately. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is reachable at (616) 632-6100, option 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube