Ride-along: Wyoming Police Department seeks new officers, highlights competitive pay

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is actively recruiting new officers, offering competitive salaries and strong community backing as they work to expand their force.

Sgt. Brady Heckman, an eight-year veteran of the Wyoming Police Department, said helping neighbors is in his DNA.

"I kind of grew up in a first responder family where we all had a knack for kind of helping people and wanting to help out community," Heckman said.

WXMI SGT.Heckman has worked for WYPD for almost a decade now.

The department invited me on a ride-along Wednesday to showcase what they're looking for in potential recruits.

"You got to have compassion, you got to be a hard worker," Heckman said, emphasizing the personal qualities essential for police work.

WXMI The department offers competitive pay, benefits, and a wellness program for its officers.

The recruitment push comes as retirements and officers move in other directions.

"There's always going to be a need for officers, not only now, but for years to come," Heckman said.

Wyoming Police Department offers attractive compensation packages to draw candidates. The minimum starting salary is $73,000, with officers reaching top pay scale at $92,581 after four years of service.

"We got a great insurance package, great sick time package and everything. And we also get to work for a community that that truly supports us," Heckman said.

WXMI WYPD is actively seeking to add police officers to the station.

Beyond competitive benefits, Heckman said the department's size creates unique opportunities for career growth while maintaining close relationships among officers.

"Everybody knows each other on a personal level. They know each other's family life," Heckman said. "But yet it's big enough, where we have tons of special assignments, where you kind of navigate your career more than one direction."

The community support while out on patrol makes challenging days more manageable.

"It's abnormal to go your entire shift and not have two or three people that you run into come out and thank you for what you do and are truly thankful for what you do," Heckman said.

The department welcomes both new officers and those transferring from other departments.

Certified police officers can send resumes and cover letter to joinwypd@wyomingmi.gov, those looking to apply for a sponsored recruit or cadet position apply at wyomingmi.gov/jobs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

