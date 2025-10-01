Residents using Wyoming's new 28th Street pedestrian bridge opens, connecting neighborhoods safely

WYOMING, Mich. — The 28th Street pedestrian bridge in Wyoming officially opened, providing residents with a safe crossing over one of the city's busiest roads after decades of need and two years of construction.

The distance between stoplights spans roughly half a mile, creating dangerous conditions for those attempting to cross on foot.

"It's like suicidal. I mean, cars are turning in front of you while you're trying to cross, and that intersection there, Michael and 28th, it's horrible. So this relieves a lot of stress for me," said Mary Worst, a Wyoming resident who has lived in the area for over 40 years.

The bridge addresses a critical safety concern for pedestrians navigating 28th Street, which sees approximately 30,000 vehicles daily.

Nicole Hofert, Wyoming's community and economic developer, emphasized the safety improvements the bridge provides.

"When you think about the fact that between stoplights is roughly a half mile," Hofert said. "That's more than the average person is willing to walk to cross safely."

The bridge features multiple access points with staircases on both sides of 28th Street, making it convenient for residents to reach different areas of town.

"I never before the bridge was here, I would never try to walk it. Walk across. There was no reason." said Eloise Debakey, a resident in town.

The pedestrian bridge connects to Wyoming's newer trail systems, part of the city's broader initiative to create more walk able infrastructure for residents.

The connection includes wooden trails and pathways that lead to various parts of the community, including routes to De Hoop Avenue.

City officials hope the bridge will serve as a connection point that brings more business to the area by providing residents with easier and safer access to both sides of 28th Street.

