Raising Cane's to open in Kentwood this November

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in chicken finger meals will soon open in Kentwood!

According to a representative with Raising Cane's, the plan is to open their location at 3650 28th Street SE on November 18.

The grand-opening celebration will feature 'Free Canes for a Year' giveaways, community givebacks and more.

Raising Cane's restaurants are located in over 40 states across the country — many of them are in Texas, California and Louisiana. There are two other locations in Michigan — one in East Lansing and another in Canton. This will be the first Raising Cane's in West Michigan.

The Kentwood restaurant was formerly an Outback Steakhouse. Crews began demolition process in Spring of 2025. The site will feature a double-lane Drive-Thru, on-site parking, seating for 45 inside and about 16 seats on an outdoor patio.

You can check out their full menu here.

