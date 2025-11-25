Proper Beverage Company to bring hundreds of jobs to new Kentwood facility

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A beverage manufacturing company is expanding to Kentwood, bringing hundreds of jobs and a massive new production facility to the area.

Proper Beverage Company, which manufactures canned beverages including sodas, energy drinks and alcoholic drinks, announced plans for a 300,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the company's second location.

WXMI The Kentwood location will now be the 2nd for Proper Beverage Co.

"We have grown tremendously, and the industry has grown tremendously as well," said Kevin Clement, CEO of Proper Beverage.

The company started back in 2018 with its own canned beverages before transitioning after COVID-19 changed consumer habits.

"We couldn't go anywhere. And what happened was, all of a sudden, people realized they could get an elevated experience, a premium product in a can, and they could do that in the comfort of their own home. " Clement said.

The Kentwood location will house up to five production lines and produce over 750 million cans per year. The facility's location offers a strategic advantage for the company's operations.

WXMI The company has been in production since 2018, but now fully focuses on beverage manufacturing.

"Geographically, we couldn't ask for a better setup. We're close to the airport, so our customers and certain vendors can come in and meet with us," Clement said. "Being able to get on and off of M-6 and access to US-131, and I-96, These are major attractive points for a company like ours. We ship a lot of freight out the door."

WXMI The new facility will create hundreds of job opportunities for Kentwood neighbors.

The expansion will create significant employment opportunities for Kentwood neighbors. The company currently employs slightly over 50 people and plans to add about 75 jobs in the first year of the new facility's operation.

"As we continue to add manufacturing capabilities and add production lines, we'll be up around 400 to slightly over 400 jobs," Clement said.

The company expects to start production in the new Kentwood facility in September 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

