NICU baby's fighting spirit inspires Wyoming family through medical challenges

WYOMING, Mich. — Rashell and Brian Hallam welcomed their baby Axel to the world back in June, but their joy came with overwhelming challenges. What started as a normal pregnancy took a dramatic turn during Rashell's third trimester.

"We found out we were pregnant shortly after Christmas," Rashell said.

In December 2024, the Hallam's were excited about adding a second boy to their family. But by June, during Rashell's third trimester, something felt wrong.

"I was just constantly tired and I wasn't ill, but I felt ill all the time, and I could eat, but then it was like, all of a sudden, I had no energy," Rashell said.

Her doctor determined she needed to stay in the hospital until she reached 34 weeks of pregnancy or Axel's due date of September. The situation created additional stress for the family.

WXMI AXel was born on June 2nd, weighing 1 pound and 7 ounces.

"We both had a job, so we were both working, and we both, we only have one vehicle, so that was a big issue, too," Brian said.

The complications continued to escalate. Within hours, medical staff delivered news the Hasllams were not expecting.

"A nurse comes in and says, your baby's not really having reactions," Rashell said. "You and your babys heart rate is getting worse, and now he's starting to suffocate. And I had maybe 10 to 15 minutes to call our family."

Rashell was told she would have to deliver Axel three months before his due date. A conversation the couple wasn't prepared.

"You have to promise me that you're going to, you're going to be able to take care of our kids," Brian said. "It broke my heart really like because she's my rock."

The emergency C-section was successful, but not without its scares.

WXMI The Hasllam's holding onto their baby boy Axel, born 3 months premature.

"I didn't hear him, and that, right there, was terrifying," Rashell said. "Then he made a squeak, and Brain and the doctor were like, he's breathing, but he has to get a tube down his throat."

Axel was born June 2 at just 1 pound and 7 ounces, facing numerous medical challenges.

"He had probably two IVs at all times. He was having countless blood transfusions. He had really bad jaundice, and his bilirubin was insane," Rashell said.

WXMI Axel was just 12 inches long when he was born 3 months premature.

The main diagnosis was NEC, or Necrotizing Enterocolitis, a potentially life-threatening disease that causes holes in the intestinal wall.

"So his little belly was expanding, and he wasn't able to go to the bathroom correctly," Rashell said.

Axel continues fighting this condition in the NICU, at Helen Devos Childrens Hospital, his family by his side through it all. But not able to hold him.

"You can't hug him, you can't kiss him, you can't hold him, you can't move him like the only thing you can do is touch his hand, touch his foot." Rashell said.

WXMI Axel dressed up in his Halloween costume just 4 months after being born premature.

Watching their son struggle has taken a toll on both parents as they juggle family responsibilities and work.

"There were times that I drove up there twice a day because I would get a phone call that he's not breathing right. And I'd be damned if my baby has something happened and I'm not there," Brian said.

Despite the challenges, the Hallams draw strength from their baby's resilience.

"Like this little one year old, if he can smile through all this, all of us should be able to live it, live with like through prosperity," Rashell said.

The Hallams hope Axel continues to recover. He has surgery planned in the coming months, the family has created a GoFundMe to help with the medical expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

