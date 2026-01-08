New Wyoming Public Safety Chief sworn in, set to retire in 2027

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming has a new public safety director on the job, but he'll only be in the role for a just over year before he retires.

On Monday, Kip Snyder was sworn in as the Director of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, overseeing the city's police and fire departments. It was a full-circle moment for Snyder, who has only worked for the City of Wyoming since starting as a police officer in 1993.

"I love this city," said Snyder. "I like being the police here, like serving this community."

But Snyder's time leading the department will be short. His retirement date was already set for early 2027, giving him roughly 13 months to set the final piece of his legacy in uniform.

"I will tell you that every day, and I tell my people this too, presents an opportunity... to help people," said Snyder. "If you're looking for those opportunities, you will find one every shift."

City of Wyoming A head shot for Kip Snyder, the new Chief of Public Safety in Wyoming.

Snyder spent most of his years working with retired Chief Kim Koster, who he calls a friend. Snyder doesn't plan to radically change the fabric of the department, but build off the momentum it already has.

"I will tell you that in our department and police departments throughout the country, there are there are cops and firefighters doing things that the public just doesn't hear about. They're buying people lunch, they're taking people home. They're buying kids bikes. They don't even tell us sometimes, as bosses, they're just doing it because it helps people," continued Snyder.

Snyder told FOX 17 he knows trust with community members is key for good policing and he feels his department is well connected with neighbors.

"We can't afford to we can't afford to make a mistake, and we can't afford to lose that because it takes a great deal of time and effort to gain that trust, and it takes not very long to lose it," said Snyder.

