New Raising Cane's expected to boost Kentwood's 28th Street economic corridor

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The first Raising Cane's restaurant in West Michigan opened Tuesday in Kentwood, drawing massive crowds and creating traffic backups along 28th Street that lasted well into the evening.

I witnessed the excitement firsthand as lines of eager customers waited more than an hour just to place their orders at the new chicken finger restaurant. The anticipation had been building for months among neighbors.

WXMI The Raising Cane's is open until Midnight Sunday through Thursday. And 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We've been waiting for months," said a group of customers waiting in the drive-thru line around 7 p.m.

Another couple reported waiting "over an hour" in their car, but said the experience was worth it.

WXMI The new Raising Cane's had neighbors bumper to bumper down 28th street in Kentwood.

The restaurant opened on 28th Street, an area Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley says is experiencing significant growth and development.

"Location, location, location, and have a place like Canes take the spot is just awesome," Kepley said."When you are driving more and more traffic to a certain location, everyone prospers."

The mayor sees the restaurant's arrival as beneficial for the entire corridor, noting that increased traffic helps all local businesses.

Beyond the economic impact, Kepley highlighted the employment opportunities the new restaurant brings to the community.

"People are looking for jobs, whether it be part time or full time. We always applaud the opportunity to bring in new businesses so that people can find a place of employment," Kepley said.

WXMI The Raising Cane's will create job opportunities for Kentwood neighbors.

For customers like Yunona, who had previously tried Raising Cane's in East Lansing, having a local location was exciting news.

"I'm very excited. I've had a couple times out in East Lansing, but, I mean, it's nice to have one here." she said.

Yunona recommended trying the signature sauce and Texas toast combination.

"It's just like their sauce is so good, like in their Texas toast, and you dip the bread, the toast into the sauce so good it's been so anticipated. So it's finally time," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube