Music and faith bind Kentwood couple's 21-year love story

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Music and faith are the foundation of one Kentwood couple's love story, and they're sharing that love with their neighbors at Storypoint Senior Living.

Christie and Ray Wiersma's relationship is set to a tune that has been harmonizing for 21 years. Their musical journey began when Ray applied to be an organist at Christie's church.

WXMI The Wiersma's have been together for over 2 decades, playing music during that time.

"My church had an opening for an organist, so Ray applied, and they were incredibly impressed,"Christie said. "I asked you to play with me one time, and then we kind of kept doing it off and on at church."

Their bond grew one note at a time as they began playing together. Their musical partnership requires teamwork and understanding.

"You need to know what the other musician is doing, and you need to kind of work together to get the sound," Christie said. "I start out practicing it by myself, and then Ray does it with me. He's a wonderful sight reader."

WXMI The Wierma's performing in the chapel at Story Point Senior Living.

Ray serves as the eyes of their musical operation since Christie went blind years ago, but her visual impairment doesn't stop her passion for music.

"Ray either plays my part on the piano, then I eventually memorize it," Christie said. "It makes me feel wonderful. It's very calming."

The couple has lived at Storypoint Senior Living for just over a year and has become part of the choir, performing at weekly church services.

WXMI Christie has been playing the violin since she was a child, loving every bit of music.

"It feels like a kinship with the people who are here too. I mean, it's sort of a bond — music is the bond." Ray said.

Ray believes music keeps them young and connected.

"It's something that stays with you for the rest of your life. I mean, most things that you do, you sort of drop out when you get older, but this stays with you." Ray said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube