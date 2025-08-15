Motorcyclist dies after crash on Eastern Ave in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a suspected drunk driver Friday morning in Wyoming.

The crash happened on Eastern Avenue at the intersection with 32nd Street around 12:19 a.m. on August 15. The motorcyclist was headed south when a sedan headed the other way made a left turn, hitting the motorcycle.

The 45-year-man man from Grand Rapids was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 50-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car had very minor injuries according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The crash report will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges, per a release from Wyoming Public Safety.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

