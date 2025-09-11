Mobile food distribution brings relief to Kentwood families facing grocery inflation

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A mobile food pantry at Crestwood Middle School is providing crucial support to Kentwood families as grocery prices continue to climb, offering a drive-thru distribution that serves up to 200 families at a time.

Feeding America West Michigan has partnered with Kentwood Public Schools to bring fresh produce, proteins and essential food items directly to the community.

WXMI KPS and Feeding America West Michigan are coming together to bring food for our Kentwood community.

The mobile pantry provides enough food for about three days per family, including fresh vegetables like potatoes and carrots, along with proteins such as cottage cheese.

"A typical mobile food distribution will have anywhere from 150 to 200 families come through. And this one would be about typical for that." said Anne Hamming, Communications and Marketing Manager for Feeding America West Michigan.

The partnership addresses transportation barriers that often prevent families from accessing traditional food pantries.

Chris Poetschke, who has been involved in mobile food distribution for years, emphasized the importance of bringing services directly to those in need.

"Once again, transportation needs, and there's people that are house inbound, the way the volunteers go and the people interact," Poetschke said.

"We send them off with enough food for about three days, with a mix of fresh produce, so potatoes, carrots, you know, fresh vegetables, some proteins, with cottage cheese, and enough that they can go home and, you know, fill in the gaps," Hamming said.

WXMI Food items included pasta, fresh produce, cottage cheese, and more.

The mobile pantry arrives at a critical time for Kentwood Public Schools families, as uncertainty surrounds future food program funding. Officials expect demand to increase significantly due to anticipated cuts to SNAP benefits.

"We expect the need to increase significantly because of future cuts to SNAP benefits that will impact many, many thousands of our neighbors in our communities." Hamming said.

For families struggling with food insecurity, the mobile pantry represents more than just meals – it offers hope and community support.

"They know that there's hope, that actually somebody cares, that they are going to get fed and healthy, same with the kids, school programs, things like that," Poetschke said.

Feeding America West Michigan plans to continue the mobile food pantry program at Crestwood Middle School, with one more distribution scheduled and a goal of conducting five distributions annually.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

