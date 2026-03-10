Michigan House passes bills to protect vacation time for first responder military reservists

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan's Republican-controlled House passed two bills Thursday that would guarantee paid vacation time for first responders who are also military reservists, shielding them from financial losses when they leave for military training.

The legislation would create 26 paid vacation days for first responders called away for military leave, with their employers covering the cost of that time off. The bills now move to the state Senate.

For Kentwood firefighter and Marine reservist Matthew Newman, the financial impact of serving both his community and his country is real and recurring.

"For just taking two shifts off, I'm seeing $1,200 or more taken out of my paycheck. So, so correct, yes. So that's, that's about monthly," Newman said.

Newman said his reserve duties require significant time away from his firefighting job, including regular drills and annual training.

"Your drills are anywhere from two to five days a month, and then your annual training is about two weeks, sometimes longer, three, four weeks once a year," Newman said.

Newman said he can miss around 20 shifts every year due to his military obligations and expressed strong support for the legislation.

"We put our lives on the line every day, and we shouldn't have to worry about our finances while we're doing that," Newman said.

Newman said the overlap between his two roles in service has always felt natural.

"I want to serve my country. I want to serve my community. And that's that really hit home with me," Newman said.

"You see a lot of the bleed over, the camaraderie, the teamwork, the brotherhood, sisterhood, things of that nature," Newman said.

Democratic state Rep. Matt Koleszar, who represents areas near Metro Detroit, sponsored the bills after learning some first responders across the state were being required to use their personal vacation time to cover military leave.

"There was places in the state where they were being asked to use their vacation time to protect and serve, and I just saw that as wrong," Koleszar said.

Koleszar said the legislation is about ensuring those who serve in multiple capacities are treated fairly.

"The least we can do as a state is make sure that when they have time to spend with their families and time to rest, they indeed get that time," Koleszar said.

The bills now head to the state Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to send them to the governor to be signed into law.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

