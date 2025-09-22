Kentwood's nearly $30 million community center progress with 2026 opening planned for residents

WYOMING, Mich. — A new community center taking shape in Kentwood is generating excitement throughout the city as construction progresses on the nearly $30 million facility set to open in 2026.

Spark 43 The community center is one of many projects Mayor Kepley is excited about.

The 70,000-square-foot community center on Walma Avenue will feature three full-size high school gymnasiums, a walking track, workout equipment and a large community room for gatherings, weddings and birthday parties.

Mayor Stephen Kepley said the building was designed based on what residents wanted and will serve multiple generations.

"We want to do events to bring community together. Because what's key is, for generations, from one to 101," Kepley said. "Being able to come here, feel welcome, and, most importantly, feel like they belong."

Spark 43 The city envisions the center to be a gathering space for all in the Kentwood community.

The mayor emphasized the facility goes beyond just athletics, creating a space for residents to gather and connect.

"I can tell you one thing that building will be sustained, and it has to do with how we built it." Kepley said.

Spark 43 The center will include fitness areas, multi-purpose rooms, and more.

The community center is also expected to boost the local economy by attracting visitors who will use hotels, restaurants and stores in the area.

"We would like to put together a package where not only do our residents enjoy these facilities, but now we open up the door for our business community to benefit, whether it be heads and beds, with our hotels, but also with our restaurants and our stores."

Spark 43 The community center will include three basketball courts, the city hopes to open up its sports tourism industry with it.

Kepley said projects like the community center position Kentwood for continued growth.

"We're setting Kentwood up to be highly successful in the future. We're really successful now. In just a little short while, it's going to be amazing what we're able to do because of investments we're making right now."

The center will complement the existing Kentwood Activities Center, which currently hosts various clubs and events organized by the city's Parks and Recreation team.

