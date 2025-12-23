Kentwood to demolish unfinished house neighbors call an 'eyesore'

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After more than a decade of complaints from neighbors, the city of Kentwood is moving forward with plans to tear down an unfinished house that residents say has become a safety hazard and property value concern.

The structure at 5260 Settlers Pass SE has sat incomplete since construction began in 2014.

WXMI The property was originally a horse barn years ago, but was intended to have work done to it.

"We've been here for 38 years and watched it go from a regular horse barn to what you see over there now," said Janet Daily, who lives across the street from the property.

The original property owner passed away during the building process, according to Jim Kirkwood, director of engineering, who spoke during a December 2nd city commission meeting.

It was later sold at auction to the current owner, who has not finished the structure. Daily and other neighbors say the incomplete building has created safety concerns in their neighborhood.

"We've got all those pieces that are blowing in the wind and things are flying off of it, it's a death trap," Daily said. "It's not a safe place, you know there's kids around here."

Daily said neighbors have been working for years to address what they call an "eyesore".

"We've all fought really hard to push and push to try to get something done about it, and they couldn't even contact the person that owns the property," Daily said.

WXMI Left over material from the original work that was supposed to be done at the property.

During the December 2nd meeting, the city commission voted to approve the demolition and cleanup. The project will cost just over $27,170 to complete, with a lien being taken out on the property for the city to recoup the expense after the land is sold.

For Daily, who has been trying to sell her own property for years, the news comes as welcome relief. She estimates the removal could add more than $30,000 to her home's value.

"That is the worst thing that could possibly be there, because people don't want to buy a home and have that to look at all the time, you know?" Daily said.

The city of Kentwood says a court order will allow it to start the demolition process in the new year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube