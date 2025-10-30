Kentwood theater plans epic 33-hour 'Wicked' marathon starting November 20

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A movie theater in Kentwood is preparing for an unprecedented marathon showing of the highly anticipated sequel "Wicked: For Good."

Phoenix Theatres at Woodland Mall will screen the film continuously for 33 hours starting at 2 p.m. on November 20. The nonstop showing will run through the night, into the early morning hours, and then transition into the theater's normal rotation of show times.

According to the Phoenix Theatres president, no other theater chain in the country is showing the film for that many consecutive hours.

The second installment of "Wicked" will be released in less than a month, and the Kentwood theater is ensuring moviegoers won't have to wait to catch the film.

Tickets for the marathon showing can be purchased in advance at the movie theater's box office or online.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube