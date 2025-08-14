Kentwood set to welcome Texas de Brazil and Raising Cane’s amid exciting culinary developments

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood is quickly becoming a hot spot for food lovers in West Michigan with the anticipated arrival of two new restaurant chains. Residents have something to look forward to with the openings at Woodland Mall and along 28th Street.

Construction is well underway for Texas de Brazil, a popular churrascaria or steakhouse. Set to open its doors at Woodland Mall, it marks the national chain’s third location in Michigan.

"Well, it's a Churrascaria. So it's a steak house. I honestly love steak. I love every different type of cut estate," said Stephanie Acosta a kentwood resident.

Acosta has been a Kentwood resident for a decade, and appreciates the economic growth in her community.

“When I moved here 10 years ago, we have absolutely nothing, and we have more than half of that. Now, I think that the city is growing. I feel like it's becoming more inviting for everyone in the community, not just, you know, Grand Rapids or Muskegon.”

Adding to the culinary excitement is the eagerly awaited Raising Cane’s, which is set to open nearby on 28th Street. Community members, including Acosta, are anxiously awaiting its arrival. “I literally drive all the way to Lansing sometimes just to get Raising Cane’s. So getting to know that, you know now it's right down the street. I'm super excited,” she shared.

Members with the city of Kentwood see these new developments as a positive sign for the city.

“It means that Woodland Mall and Kentwood and Grand Rapids, who shares 28th Street with us, are still a desirable place to have businesses come and grow,” said Lisa Golder, Community Development Director for Kentwood “It says that the area is a good place to continue to grow that. Um, there are consumers that are buying the product and that the numbers are good enough and economy is good enough that they are willing to locate here and invest here.”

Residents like Acosta are ready to support the new venues. “I can't wait. I think it'll be a great addition to the Kentwood neighborhood, being that we have been getting more and more popular fast foods as well as upscale restaurants. So I think both of these restaurants will be a great contribution to our Kentwood community,” she added.

Texas de Brazil is slated to open in September of this year, while an opening date for Raising Cane’s set to open sometime before the end of 2025.

