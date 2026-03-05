Kentwood parents learn English through Literacy Center partnership to better connect with their kids' schools

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Some parents in Kentwood Public Schools are taking the initiative to learn English as a second language through a partnership with the Literacy Center of West Michigan — with the goal of getting more connected with their children's schools.

The free English classes are provided for parents across school districts in Kent County, including in my Kentwood and Wyoming neighborhoods.

The effort comes as the last census showed that 13% of residents in the county don't speak English at home.

WXMI Parents switching roles, sitting in the classroom to learn English through the free class programs.

Guillermo Rodriguez moved to the United States when he was in high school, barely knowing any English. Coming to West Michigan about 15 years ago, he wanted to improve.

Rodriguez said the language barrier created more than just professional challenges — it affected his sense of belonging.

"A lot of times when you move into a new neighborhood, you don't talk to nobody, because you don't know how. So, and you feel like you're not part of that community, and part of that — that's because you don't want to try," Rodriguez said.

WXMI Guillermo has been in West Michigan for 15 years, using this time to better learn English.

"English is one of the, far as I know, one of the hardest language to learn, and especially for us as a Spanish people you know," Rodriguez said.

That's why he has been taking the classes on and off again for the past decade, wanting to improve on his writing and reading skills.

"I have to learn how to write and read better, and I realized that that way I can get better jobs," Rodriguez said.

Wendy Falb, Executive Director for the Literacy Center of West Michigan, said the stakes for families go beyond the classroom.

"Many of those folks do not have English language proficiency, and it limits their children's outcome, it limits their health outcomes, and it limits their employment. So we're really excited about removing those barriers," Wendy said.

The program has been around since 2011, Falb says the centers goal is to help parents remove those barriers that may be holding them back.

"We understand that adults are very busy adulting, taking care of their children and making money, and it's very challenging to find the time to pursue your own education," Falb said. "This two generational approach, where we support parents' education in the context of the school and in using the content of how to support their child's education is a really powerful tool."

Grace Joldersma has been an instructor with the Literacy Center for 4 years, helping parents better understand English and the schools their children attend.

"I teach them how to get on that school calendar. Help them understand how a school program or a year goes," Joldersma said. "Then we go into, you know, some grammar learning and then some basic living situations. So like tonight, we'll be learning about how to give directions."

For Rodriguez, the classes are helping him be a better resource for his own kids.

"You know, a lot of times he asked me about, homework. I say, buddy, I got no idea what you're saying. I try to understand, but it's hard," Rodriguez said.

His message to others in similar situations is straightforward.

"It doesn't matter how old you are. If you don't know the language, I encourage you to start learning," Rodriguez said.

The program is widespread across the region. Parents of students at Godfrey Lee and Godwin Heights can also sign up for classes next school year through the Literacy Center of West Michigan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube