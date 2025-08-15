Kentwood Nonprofit 'Ready for Life' empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Ready for Life is making a significant impact in the Kentwood community by demonstrating that individuals with intellectual disabilities can achieve the same goals as others. The group's mission is not just a tagline but a way of life.

Ready for Life is actively involved in community service projects, including a partnership with Feeding America West Michigan that has spanned over a decade.

Through activities like labeling food products, Ready for Life helps Feeding America West Michigan tackle essential tasks that support local food distribution efforts.

“My mindset is just try whatever you can," said Tanis Hook, a visually impaired member of the group. "I just say, you know, we can do anything. We just have to put our mind to it.”

Elizabeth Webber, an instructor with Ready for Life for six years, highlights the focus on ability and integration into the community.

“It's about their ability. It's showing everybody that they can do the job and that they are able to be part of the community and go out and do everything,” she said.

Webber also notes that participating in the group's activities provides valuable job skills.

“It gives them everyday job skills as well. So some of them that are more apt to want to get a job or work a few days a week, they have the ability and the skill set,” she explained.

The commitment of Ready for Life is deeply appreciated by organizations like Feeding America West Michigan. The nonprofit relies on volunteer work from groups like Ready for Life for crucial projects, such as labeling, which contribute significantly to their operations.

"Our Ready for Life crew is an integral part of the food bank, because they do one of our most essential projects," said Frank Almonte, a Reclamation manager, Feeding America, West Michigan. "It is helping label for our other groups that are downsizing products."

For Tanis, the social aspect is a significant highlight. “Oh, it's amazing. I've made a lot of good friendships here, and just, you know, lifelong and just continue to grow.”

Ready for Life meets every weekday, fostering a community spirit and supporting businesses and groups throughout Kentwood and all of West Michigan.

If you are interested in joining or volunteering with Ready For Life, you can do so at their website.

