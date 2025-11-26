Kentwood mobile food pantry provides Thanksgiving meals for 300 families in need

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan hosted its annual holiday mobile food pantry on Tuesday, distributing enough food for more than 300 families.

The organization provided everything needed for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey, stuffing, pies, canned vegetables, and so much more.

WXMI Turkeys are the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving dinner, and now it will be available for neighbors with this mobile food distribution.

"We're distributing a complete Thanksgiving meal. So everything they need to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and we're distributing that to families in need today," said Ken Estelle, CEO of Feeding America West Michigan.

Stay-at-home Moms Kiara and Alyssa, say that the mobile pantry provides essential support.

"It's hard to be able to afford groceries right now, and a whole Thanksgiving dinner," Kiara said.

Alyssa added, "We're buying diapers and wipes, so that alone is, like, who's got money for a turkey?"

The need for food assistance remains high throughout West Michigan, according to the organization's leadership.

WXMI Turkey, vegetables, pumpkin pie, and so much more was available for the pickings.

"We've had record numbers of people coming for help all year long, and so we're still at that point. So it's not diminished. We're still helping out a lot of folks." Estelle said.

For recipients like Alyssa, the support means everything to their holiday celebrations.

"Just having food on the table on Thanksgiving for your kids is everything. So, like, this means a lot. It means everything."

To keep up to date with the next mobile distribution, or for more support visit Feeding America West Michigan's Website.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

