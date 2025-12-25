Kentwood community church brings diverse congregation together for Christmas celebration

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Christmas is a time for community and worship, and that couldn't be more true at the Kentwood Community Church, bringing a blend of all ethnicities under one roof with one unified message.

For the Walker family, Christmas holds deep meaning as they gather to celebrate their faith.

"We're here to celebrate the birth of Jesus because we love him so much," said Susan Walker, an attendee of the church.

The family has been coming to Kentwood Community Church for the past five years, along with their grandkids, Blessings, Clinton and Chris, finding it to be a welcoming place for people from all backgrounds.

WXMI Kentwood Community Church has been around for over 4 decades.

"Christmas means a lot to all of us because it tells us more. It bonds all of us together." said Chris.

The diverse congregation creates a unique worship experience that brings together people from different cultures and languages.

"It's like heaven, you know, to have everyone worshiping together, every language, every nation, and being unified by Christ, right?" Susan said.

WXMI Over 50 languages are spoken by the attendees of the Kentwood Community Church

This inclusive atmosphere is something Pastor Mick Veach has been fostering since he arrived in 2020.

"Being able to be here in Kentwood, like this little piece of the world right here in our little city, is really powerful for us. And obviously, we come together with one commonality, Christ, but from all different backgrounds and languages." Veach said.

The church hosted a Christmas Eve service, providing a moment of peace and reflection during a stressful time of year for many.

"It's important for all the individuals coming that are going through so much stress, so much struggle, whatever their situation, they can take a pause for a moment and reflect on the birth of Christ," Veach said.

For the Walker family, the sense of togetherness at Kentwood Community Church makes the holiday season even more special.

WXMI Church goers gave praise by singing, praying, and gathering together this Christmas.

"The community is amazing, the people around, the groups that are focused in on different communities, and different places that everyone's in, walks of life, is just incredible." said Summer Walker.

