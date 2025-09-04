K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel brings premium pet care to West Michigan families

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As pet owners, we know the worst part of our mornings is leaving our furry friend home alone.

That's why the need for doggy daycare continues to grow. At K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel in Kentwood, they take care of your fur baby and do it in style.

WXMI The staff at K9 resorts are all trained with prior experience at vet clinics and other facilities.

K9 Resorts is a place for your puppy to play and receive top-notch care instead of being trapped in the house all day.

"When it comes to being a luxury pet hotel for us, it really means being a home away from home for the dogs and the families we get to serve," said Mark Ivaska, Co-owner of K9 Resorts.

Owners Mark and Megan Ivaska have lived in West Michigan for eight years with their three boys and two dogs.

Struggling to find boarding for their fur babies when traveling.

"Traveling with 3 boys on a school schedule, we found it incredibly difficult to find available boarding options and good options, year after year," Megan Ivaska said.

That's why they brought the nationwide K9 Resorts franchise to West Michigan, making it a luxurious stay for pets.

"So the luxury piece brings in that at-home feeling, lowering stress and anxiety for the dogs that we get to serve," Mark Ivaska said.

Some features include a hospital-grade HVAC system, which helps mitigate kennel cough, a purifier system in every room that sanitizes the air, and soundproofing materials to help keep your pup calm.

WXMI The resort has a state of the art air purifier that cleans the air the dogs breathe.

"It's easy for a dog to be anxious and nervous from separation anxiety. So by taking things away that would cause them anxiousness and anxiety, they feel more at home," Mark Ivaska said.

The resort offers both boarding and daycare options where furry friends are cared for all day.

"An owner can schedule their dog for a daycare visit. That dog is to come in, play with other dog friends, get some great socialization and exercise," Megan said.

"We can schedule overnight stays, beginning with a one-night overnight on up," she said.

WXMI The resort is a nationwide franchise but the first of its kind here in West Michigan.

While there are no staff members who stay overnight, the care for your pup is still top of mind for the resort.

"We have a 6-figure investment when it comes to our security and monitoring system," Mark Ivaska said. "The dogs are always being looked after and cared for with that system," he said.

K9 Luxury Resort offers packages to bring costs down to as low as $30 per day. You can get your dog signed up on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

