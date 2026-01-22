"It really shows who's looking out for you" Big Top Market offers $200 vouchers to Wyoming fire victims

WYOMING, Mich. — A devastating fire at Crossroads Apartments in Wyoming on Monday displaced dozens of neighbors, but the neighborhood is stepping up to help those affected rebuild their lives.

Big Top Market, a neighborhood staple for over 70 years located off Clyde Park, is offering $200 food vouchers to every family impacted by the blaze.

"When we found out which building it was the Crossroads apartment, it hit different for us, because it wasn't just a normal headline, it was our neighborhood," said Delon Yelda, owner of Big Top Market.

WXMI Delone Yelda and his family have owned Big Top Market for five years, and wanted to give back to their neighbors.

Bethany Reyes, a longtime customer who lost her apartment in the fire, described the terrifying moments when she and her husband escaped.

"We opened our door to peek into the hallway, and smoke was already on top of the ceiling and traveling," Reyes said. "I grabbed my cats, my husband and I got out."

WXMI Bethany Reyes' apartment was completely engulfed by flames in Monday nights apartment fire.

The couple fled with only the clothes on their backs, leaving behind irreplaceable family mementos.

"My husband's mother died when he was three years old, and we don't really have pictures of her. There's just that one singular picture of her in there," Reyes said. "My grandma, before she passed away, wrote me a goodbye letter. So grabbing that. Oh my gosh, but yeah, just yeah, those are the big ones, those sentimental things from family that are no longer with you."

Randi Alyssa A fire at Crossroads Apartments in Wyoming from January 19, 2026.

Yelda said the food vouchers represent a starting point for families beginning to rebuild.

"We know that they're not going to be able to replace the things that they lost, but at least if we could fill the refrigerators back up, it's a starting point. It'll give them some optimism," Yelda said.

WXMI Big Top Market will provide $200 worth of food vouchers to all families affected by Mondays apartment fire.

For Reyes, the gesture demonstrates the strength of community bonds during difficult times.

"I think it really shows who's looking out for you. That they're good people and want to help out and make sure that their customers are treated well after such devastation," Reyes said.

The market's initiative has brought hope to displaced residents as they navigate the challenging process of rebuilding their lives.

"We see a little bit of happiness and a little bit of optimism that they would have not had otherwise. And for us, it means everything," Yelda said.

If you want to help there are neighbors collecting donations see below:

WXMI Neighbors are stepping up, accepting donations for victims of the Crossroads Apartments fire.

