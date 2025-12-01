Grand Rapids West Catholic fans celebrate Division 5 state football championship at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. — Grand Rapids West Catholic fans packed Ford Field Sunday to cheer their Falcons to a Division 5 state football championship, bringing some electric energy to the home of the Detroit Lions.

The Falcons soared to a commanding 42-14 victory, capping off a memorable season with their first state title since 2022.

Ford Field, is typically reserved for the Lions on Sundays, but instead of Honolulu Blue, it was the green of West Catholic supporters, in the stands, who made the journey from Grand Rapids.

WXMI Grand Rapids West Catholic players shaking hands after winning the Division 5 state championship 42-14.

"West travels well, we have huge fan support. We have great family support. People show up for our kids," said Kristen Inbody, mother of West Catholic player Cam Inbody.

The atmosphere was electric from kickoff, with fans creating a cheering on the Falcons, who took an early lead and never looked back.

"Everybody's been high fiving, jumping up and screaming. It's just been great," said Carrie Nielsen, a Falcon supporter. "We're a smaller community, so we're tight knit."

WXMI Hundreds of students made the trip out to cheer on their Falcons.

For many families, the championship game represented a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Tim and Amy Misner traveled to support their son Luke.

They're ready to go, and they've just been keeping the positive energy, though it's amazing," said Amy. "They're right in the game. They're always focused, and they are just amazing."

One fan, shared a particularly special moment with his grandson Deacon at the game.

WMXI The Falcons won its first state title since 2022.

"I'm bit feeling ecstatic. Today was fantastic. The boys worked hard all year long to make this victory of the year," said Brian Gratchal. "It's something that I will keep close to being treasure for the rest of my life, something he and I can share."

The victory marked the end of senior careers for many players, including Cam Inbody, whose mother reflected on the emotional significance of the moment.

"It was awesome, it's just awesome end to his senior year and end to his football career," Inbody said.

The championship adds another chapter to West Catholic's football legacy, with the Falcons bringing home hardware and memories that will last a lifetime for players, families and the entire Grand Rapids community.

WXMI The Falcons players celebrating with their fellow students.

