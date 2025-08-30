Grand Rapids Christian and South Christian High schools honor late teacher Mark VanStee with pregame tribute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Friday night lights at Grand Rapids Christian High School carried extra meaning as two school communities came together to honor the life of Mark VanStee, a beloved South Christian High School teacher who died tragically.

Both teams observed a moment of silence and prayer before their season opener, remembering the 47-year-old educator who spent more than 20 years shaping lives at South Christian High School.

The pregame ceremony brought together family, friends and colleagues under the stadium lights, all united in prayer for VanStee and the lasting impact he made on his community.

WXMI A prayer and words were spoken before Friday nights game between South Christian and Grand Rapids Christian High schools.

"Heavenly Father, although we come tonight together with heavy hearts, we give you praise for the life of Mark VanStee," the prayer began.

Aaron Meckes, head of school at South Christian High School reflected on VanStee's character and dedication to his students.

"Mark was loved. Mark was impactful and really made a difference for kids in showing them the right way and teaching them about restoration and making things right," Meckes said.

"People were drawn to Mark, and for more ways than just superficial — he was fun to be around, but because he was deeply thoughtful, because he cared for others, because he included others. He was just a really wonderful man," he said.

The location of Friday's game held special significance, as some of VanStee's own children attend Grand Rapids Christian High School.

"It's become so clear, not that we didn't know two weeks ago, but just how deep into the fabric of both the Grand Rapids Christian and South Christian communities Mark was. He was a really proud dad who loved watching his kids play sports at Grand Rapids," Meckes said.

South Christian High School Mark VanStee

Patty Permoda, a bus driver at South Christian High School for two decades, knew VanStee well. Her children played for him on the boys golf team and were students of his.

"My son actually called me up and said, 'Mom, I can't believe it, but Coach VanStee just died,' and I'm like, 'What? How?'You don't expect that — he's too young. Shock, shock and super sad. Dearly missed," Permoda said.

The first week of school proved difficult for the entire community as students and staff processed their grief together.

Rachel Theule The girls’ golf team had a special place in VanStee’s heart

"Kids were so kind and so graceful to their teachers this week," Meckes said. "It's not right to see 17-year-olds comforting the adults in their lives. But they were — they were the Lord's hands and feet this week."

Permoda emphasized VanStee's multifaceted role in the school community.

"He was more than just a teacher. He was part of the administration. Like I said, golf coach. Everybody loves," she said.

As both school communities move forward, they're committed to honoring VanStee's memory through their continued work with students.

"We'll continue on moment by moment, day by day, as we miss Mark, but continue on with this work and honor him by doing the very best we can and impacting kids," Meckes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

