Godwin Middle students learn culinary skills through hands-on cooking experience

WYOMING, Mich. — Students from Godwin Middle School in Wyoming participated in a unique culinary experience at the Godwin Mercado, learning essential cooking skills through hands-on activities.

The students are part of Team 21, an after school program that serves kids in the Wyoming neighborhood. The program offers various activities and programs ranging from arts and crafts to science and technology.

WXMI Godwin Middle School students got a full culinary experience through Team 21.

For this culinary experience, Team 21 partnered with H.O.P.E Gardens, a non-profit organization that teaches students about growing their own food.

"They spend time in the garden, plowing, planting, growing, harvesting, recently winterizing a lot of the gardens," said Eric Mockerman, Project Director for Team 21.

The culinary event featured three different stations: food preparation with a local chef, table setting through floral designs, and making fizzy drinks, with vegetables from H.O.P.E Gardens. Students practiced proper knife techniques and food safety while preparing their meals.

"It was cool to figure out how we cut things and how you're supposed to hold a knife and stuff," said Omarion, a student who took part in the event.

WXMI One of the three stations included preparing the dinner table, with a floral design and arrangement.

The hands-on experience created excitement among participants, with many trying new activities for the first time.

"I'm excited to make the juice. I've never tried this. Sometimes you have to try different things," one student said. "I just started on Team 21 but I really have enjoyed it, getting to engage in a new community, getting to do fun activities like it."

Team 21 focuses on exposing students to potential career paths they might not otherwise encounter.

"It's beyond exciting anytime that I can bring in potential career paths for our kids and expose them to, hey, there's all kinds of things that you could do that they may not know somebody that works in that industry," Eric said.

One student, Hawa, found particular inspiration in the kitchen activities.

"I like to do it because it's about cooking. It's about how you cook, how to clean, like you don't cook with your menu. So, yeah, it's nice," Hawa said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube