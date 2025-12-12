Giving Machine at Woodland Mall makes charitable donations simple for Kentwood shoppers

A new way to give back to the community has arrived at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, making charitable donations as simple as buying a snack.

The Giving Machine, brought by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allows shoppers to donate to five local nonprofits with the click of a button.

Instead of dispensing chips or candy, this reverse vending machine drops charitable gifts into a collection bin after donors swipe their credit cards.

The Giving Machine has been brought to Woodland mall for the second straight year.

"I think, when many of us are naturally turned inward, and we want to encourage others to turn out where we find the most joy and peace by helping others," said Neal Buckwalter, President of the Grand Rapids Michigan Stake for the Church.

The machine offers an array of donation options including filling gas tanks, providing family groceries, and supporting clothing and rehabilitation services. Donors simply type in a code for their chosen donation and watch their contribution fall into the collection.

North Kent Connect is one of the five local nonprofits benefiting from the initiative. The organization helps families and individuals living in poverty who work multiple jobs but still struggle to make ends meet.

WXMI The options including filling a gas tank, buying groceries for families, paying for hot showers, and so much more.

"Year after year, we saw a 28% increase of families registering for our services. Nonprofits cannot meet the need alone," said Adrienne Goodstall Executive Director for North Kent Connect.

The timing couldn't be better, as rising costs have made basic necessities increasingly difficult for many families to afford.

"We have filling a gas tank. Gas is super expensive for our clients," Goodstall said. "We have family groceries. Groceries are so expensive now for every single family, so this will help fill the pantries and the refrigerator of many families."

Gloria, discovered the machine while Christmas shopping, decided to contribute after learning about the community need.

"I know that groceries are a real problem, and not everybody can get to a pantry or anything." Gloria said.

WXMI A shopper bought groceries for one family in need.

For Goodstall, the machine represents something deeper than just charitable giving.

"Really helping neighbors, helping neighbors," Goodstall said. "People in need look exactly like us. Everybody falls on hard times, and it's the community that really can come around that person and help lift them up."

The Giving Machine will be at the Woodland Mall until January 4th, the organizations hope to make it an annual tradition in the Kentwood community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube