Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKentwood Wyoming Byron Center

Actions

Flowerland to host free 'Enchanted Christmas Open House' Friday in Kentwood

Flowerland to host free 'Enchanted Christmas Open House' Friday in Kentwood
Screenshot 2025-11-10 at 3.26.54 PM.pngF
Posted
and last updated

WYOMING, Mich. — The return of that cold weather is a sign that Christmas is approaching, and Kentwood residents have a perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit at a local Christmas open house.

Flowerland will host its free Enchanted Christmas Open House on Friday, November 14th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event offers visitors a chance to stroll through an "enchanted forest" featuring fully decorated Christmas trees designed to provide holiday decorating inspiration.

The open house will include refreshments and a salsa and soup tasting featuring local restaurants.

Attendees can also take part in demonstrations on building fresh wreaths and creating holiday table arrangements.

To sign up for the free event click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER