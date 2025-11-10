Flowerland to host free 'Enchanted Christmas Open House' Friday in Kentwood

WYOMING, Mich. — The return of that cold weather is a sign that Christmas is approaching, and Kentwood residents have a perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit at a local Christmas open house.

Flowerland will host its free Enchanted Christmas Open House on Friday, November 14th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event offers visitors a chance to stroll through an "enchanted forest" featuring fully decorated Christmas trees designed to provide holiday decorating inspiration.

The open house will include refreshments and a salsa and soup tasting featuring local restaurants.

Attendees can also take part in demonstrations on building fresh wreaths and creating holiday table arrangements.

To sign up for the free event click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube