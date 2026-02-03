Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Bojangles location in Michigan celebrates grand opening

WYOMING, Mich. — The doors are now open!

You can officially check out the first Bojangles location in Michigan. Tuesday the Carolina-born fast food chain opened its doors to the public.

The new location is at 1730 28th St. in Wyoming.

The restaurant is known for its chicken, biscuits and breakfast. You can get a peek at the menu here.

Bojangles is just the latest fast food restaurant chain to expand its footprint to West Michigan. In November, Raising Cane's also opened its first location also opened its first location in the area on 28th St.

