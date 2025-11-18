GRAND OPENING! Raising Cane's is now open in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Raising Cane’s is hosting its grand opening on Tuesday in Kentwood, featuring some special one-of-a-kind experiences. It's the first location in West Michigan.

The new location is on 28th St, near the Trader Joe's and Dave & Buster's.

The doors don't officially open until 10 a.m., but the first person in line on Tuesday morning’s opening will get a custom gift basket.

The ‘Lucky 20’ will be awarded Free Cane’s for a Year, but you must be in line to enter starting at 8 a.m. The drawing for the “Lucky 20’ will be held just a little after 9 a.m.

Raising Cane’s is a national southern fast food chain, known for its chicken fingers and beloved "Cane's Sauce".

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Kentwood! The Community’s energy and excitement have been incredible, and we can’t wait to serve up our iconic Box Combos with quality Chicken Fingers, great Crew and fun Cane’s culture,” Restaurant Leader Simon Lenos said.

This spot has some nods to West Michigan, too.

Customers will see walls adorned with memorabilia from East Kentwood High, local universities, and hometown stars like Taylor Lautner and Floyd Mayweather.

The new Raising Cane's is 3,400 square feet, and will feature dual drive-thru lanes capable of accommodating about 12 vehicles. The site will also include on-site parking, seating for 45 inside, and about 16 seats on an outdoor patio.

Raising Cane’s has several locations in Michigan, including East Lansing, Canton, Ann Arbor, and more planned for the future, including Portage.

“We first opened in Michigan in 2022, and the fans have been so welcoming ever since, which makes us excited to open more Restaurants across more Communities in the state,” Graves said.

