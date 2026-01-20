Firefighters rescue 3 from third floor as apartment fire displaces dozens in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Firefighters rescued three people from a third-floor apartment Monday night after a fire engulfed the Crossroads Apartment complex in Wyoming, leaving dozens of residents displaced in bitter cold conditions.

Wyoming Fire Department received the call around 8:45 p.m. and arrived within minutes to find flames spreading from a first-floor apartment all the way to the third floor and into the attic area.

Randi Alyssa Three people, including a child were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at Crossroads Apartments Monday night.

"They saw fire coming from the first floor apartment all the way up to the third floor even into the attic area," Chief Dennis Van Tassel said.

The fire affected 33 of the 35 occupied units in the complex. Among those rescued were two adults and a child from the third floor, who had attempted to escape on their own before firefighters arrived.

"They actually had towels that were tied and sheets that were tied to try and self-rescue themselves," Van Tassel said. "We threw a 35-foot ladder off this platform to rescue those three people. At one point in time, they actually had a child that they were going to drop to the battalion chief."

Wyoming Fire Department A child and two adults were rescued from the blaze with a 35 foot ladder set up.

Firefighters battled the blaze through the night while dealing with challenging winter conditions that complicated their response efforts.

"Water freezes at that temperature. It freezes on our equipment, it freezes in our hose, freezes in the hydrants, and so that put us at quite a delay." Van Tassel said. "Then, along with that, is just walking through perhaps a foot of snow to get to a location to throw a ladder is just that much more strenuous to get to that."

The Red Cross and the Hangar Youth Center, a Byron Center nonprofit, stepped in to help displaced neighbors. At least seven neighbors spent the morning receiving aid and temporary shelter.

Randi Alyssa Crossroads fire sends 3 people to hospital with non-life threatening.

"They contacted us and made sure it was okay for both parties to allow the Red Cross to come in and be a temporary shelter," said Dan Neymeiyer, founder of the Hangar Youth Center.

"They're there to help supply people information and needs and at least give them a little rest, a little peace," he said. "That's a horrific thing to lose everything in one night."

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Van Tassel emphasized that winter can be a dangerous time and offered safety tips for residents.

"If you are a homeowner, clearly keeping things away from water heaters and furnaces that are utilized more frequently than normal, and then also not to heat a house with a stove by any means," Van Tassel said.

Anyone impacted by the fire may contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance or more information. Wyoming Fire Department stresses the importance of having working smoke alarms and developing an emergency escape plan.

