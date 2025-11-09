Families find healing through grief counseling program in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Losing someone you love can be overwhelming, but a local grief counseling program is helping families navigate that difficult journey.

The Real Grief Counseling Program at Faith Hospice in Byron Center offers support to those processing the loss of a loved one, providing both education and community for people during one of life's most challenging times.

The group helps over 300 patients that are on hospice care.

WXMI The non-profit cares for over 300 patients, all around West Michigan.

Rachel Rooks, community relations specialist at Faith Hospice, understands the need for support during difficult times from personal experience. Her father was on Faith Hospice care in 2017, giving her firsthand insight into the program's impact.

"We did not have to be the caregivers for him. We knew that all of the medical was going to be taken care of by the team, and we were able to just, I was able to be a daughter and just be a family member," Rooks said.

That care inspired Rooks and others like Janet Jaymon to provide similar support for other families.

"I believe in the work that we do, and it's important work, and it's, you know, death and grief and loss is not something people want to talk about, but it needs to be talked about," Jaymon said.

Jaymon has worked at Faith Hospice for 15 years, helping those grieving through the Real Grief Program. She recognizes that many people struggle with loss without adequate support systems.

"Sometimes we lose sight as human beings, that people are dealing with all kinds of issues, and many people are dealing with grief and loss, and they have no support," Jaymon said.

The workshops help educate individuals about coping with their feelings while providing an outlet to connect with others in similar situations.

"We need to work on the issues and those feelings to get to get a person to a spot of acceptance and understanding," Jaymon said.

The program serves as a crucial resource for people who feel lost in their grief journey.

"I think that people are kind of stopped in their tracks. They don't know where to go, what to do, they don't know where to reach out, and there needs to be a safety net. And I feel that we offer that safety net," Jaymon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube