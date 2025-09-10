EGLE shares new PFAS area of interest in Kent County

WALKER, Mich. — The Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has announced a new PFAS "Area of Interest" in Kent County.

The new interest area is being referred to the Chicago Drive and Lee Street Area, impacting portions of Wyoming and Grandville.

In a release, EGLE shared that their investigation began with raised PFAS levels after testing at Battjes Park in Wyoming in 2023. Testing at nearby bodies of water in 2024 and this summer showed further elevated levels.

Do not eat fish recommendation:



Hopewell Indian Mounds Park Pond

Battjes Park Pond

Spelman Lake

Porter Lake

Lamar Park Pond

Luvis Lake

Test response pending:



Georgetown Lake

Heritage Park Pond

Whispering Springs Lake

EGLE says it collected stormwater samples last month downstream of several industrial areas, hoping to find the source of the PFAS spread. They think the stormwater and groundwater sources to the bodies of water could be involved.

PFAS are commonly called "forever chemicals". The hard-to-break-down contaminants cause severe health problems evern at low levels of exposure. Companies started using them in the 1940s in items like nonstick cookware and firefighting foam.

