East Kentwood High school runner Justin Johnson aims for another all-state performance

KENTWOOD, Mich. — For East Kentwood High School junior Justin Johnson, getting into game time looks a little different than other athletes.

The all-state cross country runner focuses on placement rather than time when preparing for races.

"I always, like, try to keep a clear mind, because I don't want to, like, really focus on time. So I usually just focus on placement more than time," Johnson said.

East Kentwood Highschool Johnson became an all-state runner for the Falcons.

The track and cross country star relies on confidence to fuel his performance, adopting a mindset that pushes him to compete with the fastest runners.

"I try to, like, think, like, why not me? Like, if there's someone, like, faster, why can't I be as fast as him?" Johnson said.

Johnson has been running cross country since 7th grade, with his father playing a crucial role in his athletic development.

His dad, a former Division I collegiate track star, provided the inspiration and guidance that shaped Johnson's running career.

"My dad was telling me how I could really go far with this distance, doing running distance and stuff like that," Johnson said.

Johnson Family Justin attributes his love of running to his dad, who was a collegiate track and field star.

Running truly runs in Johnson's blood, and his father's influence proved pivotal when Johnson considered quitting the sport after middle school.

"He really inspired me, especially high school, because I was gonna just drop it right after Middle School. But then he told me to keep going," Johnson said.

That inspiration has transformed Johnson into a star athlete in his own right, as a sophomore, he achieved all-state status.

"I couldn't believe that I did it, and I PR, like, 20 plus seconds too, when I did it, and, like, I crossed the line right behind my teammate, which was the goal the entire," Johnson said.

Reaching that level requires serious commitment and dedication.

Johnson's training extends beyond regular team practices to include additional work to stay at the top.

"The big part that played was just showing up to the practices that Coach Gumz had in the summer," Johnson said " I did stuff out of practice too, like weight lifting, like stretch training and speeding, the speed and agility,"

Head Coach Tim Gumz witnesses Johnson's exceptional work ethic daily, noting how the returning all-state athlete maintains his dedication despite his previous success.

"Even though he's a returning, all Stater, and you know, he's he's gotten a lot of accolades over the last year, so he's the very first person here for the first day of practice," Gumz said.

Coach Gumz has developed a comprehensive understanding of Johnson both as an athlete and student.

"I had the honor of also being his teacher in AP World History," Gumz said." So he's a very good student too. Takes a lot of AP classes, really, on top of his schoolwork. And so I just think they have a lot of things they have to balance, and he does an excellent job."

For Johnson, success on the track comes down to giving maximum effort in every race, using physical exhaustion as a measure of his performance.

"So when I cross the finish line, I feel really dead, but that's a good that's a good thing. That's a good sign," Johnson said.

The Falcons are entering the championship portion of their season with conference and regional tournaments approaching. Johnson and his teammates are prepared to make their mark during the most important races of the year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

