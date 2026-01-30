Byron Center youth center provides safe space for kids facing life challenges

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A youth center in Byron Center is making a difference in the lives of neighborhood kids and teens by providing a safe space where they can be themselves and get support through life's challenges.

The Hangar Youth Center has been serving the community for nearly three years, helping over 400 students from 5th grade through high school. What makes this center unique is how it reaches out to kids – literally picking them up with a bus service.

WXMI The Hangar brings in neighborhood leaders to help teach Byron Center youth.

"The bus ride is our first initiative to show we care. We're going to meet them where they're at," said Dan Nieymeyer, founder of The Hangar Youth Center.

Nieymeyer, a former bus driver for Byron Center Public Schools, created The Hangar Youth Center as more than just a place to hang out. The center offers activities like basketball, video games, pool tables, ping-pong, foosball, VR games, and a full gymnasium, but its real mission goes deeper.

"It's a place where they can go hang out, have fun, do activities," Nieymeyer said. "We try to work towards family issues, school issues, and just day to day. What is it like? Some of our issues are tough. Some of them are easy. Some of them are challenging, at the very least."

WXMI Dan is the founder of the Hangar Youth Center, helping teens for decades now.

Marley Ravenscraft, has been coming to the center since it opened, and she says it provides crucial emotional support.

"This area is definitely a safe place for me. It brings me comfort. It's a place for me to come where I don't feel stressed and I can do work willingly," Ravenscraft said.

She explained that the center helps her navigate challenges many young people face.

"Home life isn't always easy for certain people, and that on top of schooling and just the stress of trying to be okay for people," Ravenscraft said.

The center also helps teens build social connections.

"I personally have a very hard time creating friendships and relationships with others, and being at Hangar gives me a topic to go off with somebody and something to talk about with people," she said.

WXMI Marley has broken out of her shell thanks to the Hangar Youth Group.

Regular visitors Ralph and Azarius appreciate the welcoming atmosphere and variety of activities available.

The teens also value having trusted adults to talk to about personal issues.

"You can come here and talk about things with the leaders, and they won't, like, say anything to anyone else," Ralph said. "It just kind of helps, you know, like, regulate your emotions a little bit."

Doug Reinsch, CEO of The Hangar, believes this type of support is essential for today's youth.

"It doesn't matter affluent or not affluent, kids are struggling today. There is a lot of peer pressure going on, a lot of bullying going on, trying to figure out how you fit in," Reinsch said.

The Hangar Youth Center is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for Byron Center youth.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

