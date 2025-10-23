Byron Center shelter provides life-saving winter homes for stray cats

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — As Michigan's wet and cold months arrive, it's not just humans who need to stay warm and dry. Focus on Ferals, a no-kill shelter in Byron Center, is giving away winter shelters to help stray cats survive the harsh weather ahead.

Inside Focus on Ferals, the cats are already growing their winter coats, but not all felines have homes to keep them safe from Michigan's brutal winters.

WXMI The shelters are made of old totes, coolers, and Styrofoam casing to help keep the cats warm.

"We see cats who will freeze in the winter just because it gets so cold. I mean, you know what Michigan winters are like." said Carol Austin, a volunteer at Focus on Ferals.

To help strays surviving on the streets, the Byron Center shelter is distributing temporary shelters designed specifically for outdoor cats. The shelters are filled with straw and some include insulation to help keep cats warm during freezing temperatures.

"We want to keep them safe in the winter, and so we make these shelters," Austin said. "They fill them with straw. They insulate some of them, like the tote they'll put insulation in, and then put the straw in to help keep the cats warm."

Austin has volunteered at Focus on Ferals for years and runs her own stray cat community. She understands that not every cat can become a house pet, making these shelters crucial for survival.

WXMI Carol Austin has volunteered at Focus on Ferals for years, so she understand the importance of these temporary shelters.

"For every outside cat to have a home, every person would have to own 37 cats. So there's just no way all these cats are going to come inside and be in home." Austin said.

The shelter distribution program addresses a critical need in the community.

"They will actually save cats lives by having the shelters," Austin said. "It keeps them dry, keeps them safe, keeps them warm. It actually will probably save cats lives."

Focus on Ferals has already distributed more than 100 shelters but wants to help even more cats as winter approaches. The organization often provides multiple shelters to people caring for larger stray communities.

"We can often give out multiple shelters to people, because, you know, some of these communities, there's 25 cats there, so you need a lot of shelter," Austin said.

The shelter giveaway will take place Sunday from 1-2 pm at Focus on Ferals, located at 7962 Clyde Park Ave SW.

The organization is accepting $10 donations for the shelters, but those who cannot afford the donation can still receive shelters. People interested in supporting the shelter can donate through their website.

