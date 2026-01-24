Byron Center nonprofit helps Wyoming apartment fire victims rebuild with essential items

WYOMING, Mich. — A Byron Center nonprofit is stepping up to help dozens of residents displaced by Monday's apartment fire at Crossroads Apartments in Wyoming.

The Buist Community Assistance Center opened its doors Friday and Saturday to provide essential items and support for neighbors who lost everything in the blaze.

"So our mission is food for today, hope for tomorrow and hope for future," said Trudy Ender, Director of Development with the pantry.

When the center heard about Monday's fire, it knew the organization had to help.

"We are all about providing service and support, and especially when something very atypical or tragic happens, we're just really grateful that someone reaches out and we can get connected," Ender said.

The center provided a sense of stability for residents who lost their homes, offering everything from food to clothing for all ages.

"We greeted them, helped alongside of them, shopping if they wanted it. We've also got area that has a whole bunch of clothes for all ages," Ender said. "We literally had some folks with a couple of shopping carts full. And that's something that just lights us up."

Staff members witnessed the emotional toll the fire took on residents firsthand.

"When you look in someone's eyes who has just recently experienced something really tragic, you can see it, and there's stress there," Ender said.

The concept of neighbors helping neighbors remains central to the organization's mission.

"There's something about being able to lend a hand, and it all comes full circle. So we felt really excited to help," Ender said. "I think that just is very much a part of our West Michigan culture. We hear about something that is rough, tragic, painful. People start talking and make things happen."

For residents affected by the Crossroads fire, another opportunity for support is available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buist Community Assistance Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube