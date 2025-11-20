Byron Center boxing gym teaches kids discipline and emotional control

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A nonprofit boxing gym in Byron Center is teaching kids more than just how to throw punches — it's showing them healthy ways to manage their emotions and build discipline.

At La Casa Boxing, young athletes learn that the skills they develop in the ring extend far beyond the gym's walls. For brothers Max and Mayson, who have been training there for almost a month, boxing has become a way to channel their energy and find a fresh start when life gets tough.

"I like the discipline and how it helps you see my improvement from day one to like now," Max said.

His brother Mayson, appreciates having a positive outlet after difficult days.

"Even though you can have a bad day at school or maybe a bad day overall, you can come here and, you know, it's like a fresh start," Mayson said.

Coach Anbrosio Ledesma, who organizes the nonprofit program, has seen firsthand how boxing helps young people develop better communication skills and emotional control.

WXMI Coach Anbrosio has helped kids with boxing for over 2 decades now.

"It's helped in their communication, and, you know, thinking once or twice about doing something, you know, acting out on anger, controlling it, reassesses the situation." Ledesma said.

The coach believes every neighborhood needs a program like this one.

"There's a lot of nonprofits that really built in the inner cities and some of the troubled areas, okay, but all the areas are troubled these days," Ledesma said.

For longtime boxer Guilermo 'Mo' Mercado, who has trained with Ledesma for nearly a decade, the coach's personal approach makes all the difference.

"He doesn't try to just make it strictly about, oh, 'I'm your coach.' No, he really gets to know you, you know. He really makes sure. He asks you, you know, 'how's your day going? How's your family?'" Mercado said.

Mayson finds the gym provides a supportive environment where he can release stress in a healthy way.

WXMI La Casa Boxing has been in Byron Center for over two years, helping kids in the neighborhood.

"I feel like it's definitely a good place to blow off steam," Mayson said. "You can come here. It's like, everybody's nice to you. No, there's no conflicts. You know, everybody's here for the better of everybody else."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube