Buist Community Assistance Center provides vital support to Byron Center families and beyond

WYOMING, Mich. — The Buist Community Assistance Center in Byron Center is making a difference by providing essential items such as frozen meats, fresh produce, and clothing to those in need.

Karianne Maas started visiting the center nearly a year ago, seeking support during a challenging time for her family.

"My husband right now is unemployed, and I'm not working because I was a stay-at-home mom, my baby's five months old, so I'm still at home, and so it was just a lot of stress," Maas said.

WXMI Maas has been coming to the center for a little over a year now.

The center, located at 870 74th St SW Ste B, has been around since 2008, offering comfort alongside support for those coming in.

"I needed help. And so, when I came in, it was full of love on the first day," said Maas. "How can we help you? Right on the door, we're here. And they just made me feel welcome right away."

Larry Buist, founder of the center, elaborates on its impact.

"We move a lot of food out of here, about 60,000 pounds a week, and that's enough for 50,000 meals," Buist explained.

Annually, the center distributes nearly 3 million pounds of food, a testament to Buist's vision of making a change.

"I guess that's a little bit of who and my wife are. It's helping other people. And I just saw the need. I didn't like the way that pantries were run," he shared.

WXMI The center offers help to families by appointment only, to better tailor to their needs.

To receive assistance, individuals are required to sign up by appointment to have a personalized program tailored to their needs. The center helps nearly 200 families each week.

"That would be over $6 million worth of product that goes out of here every year," Buist noted.

Excess inventory is distributed to other pantries across the region and even to other states.

Beyond food, the center offers free clothing.

"Right on the other side of this wall is a clothing department, then, so there are free clothes. There nothing. We don't charge for anything here," Buist said.

The center's grocery store-like setup provides reassurance to many. “The way that they scan things through, it makes you feel with dignity," Maas said. "It doesn't sometimes when people say, Oh, I go to the pantry, they feel a little bit shameful that they can't afford it. But I struggled with that a little bit. But I was like, Oh, I went grocery shopping."

WXMI The center provides items as needed, with little to no limits on what families can take.

And being able to have that support in its community is what the center is all about.

"I know we live in Byron Center, and we know it's a pretty nice area, but there's, there's a lot of people that just need food and clothing," said Dave Melport, President of the Buist Community Assistance Board. "We've been blessed by receiving food and clothing, so why not share it?”

For those in need like Maas, the center has been a godsend.

"There are times where I don't even know if I'm gonna be able to feed my baby, well, at least before, and now it's just like, I don't even gotta worry about it," said Maas.

The Buist Community Assistance Center aims to remain a cornerstone in West Michigan and hopes to reach even more individuals in need. The center is also in need of clothing, so if you want to help by donating, you can visit their website here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube