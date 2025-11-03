Bridging the SNAP Gap: Feeding America West America holding food drive

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan is holding an emergency regional food drive starting on Monday, November 3rd, for Michiganders dealing with the continued suspension of SNAP benefits in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.



Location: Feeding America West Michigan, 3070 Shaffer Ave SE, Kentwood

When: Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Feeding America West Michigan Feeding America West Michigan

The goal of the campaign is to fill the gap left by the roughly $19 million in lost monthly food assistance for more than 3000,000 Michiganders.

Before You Donate:

All items must be within the manufacturer's printed expiration or best-by date

Packaging must be intact, sealed, free from rust, dust, tears, and dents

You can also donate money online.

If you need help finding a food pantry near you, or would like to donate funds directly to Feeding America West Michigan, check out the link here.

