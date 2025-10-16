Breast cancer survivor shares her story of early detection and recovery through care at U-M Health West.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 32-year-old woman's unexpected breast cancer diagnosis serves as a reminder of the importance of breast self-awareness, especially as doctors report rising cancer cases among younger women.

Jourdan Ursul was on a family trip in February when she first noticed something was wrong.

"We were on a family trip, and I was on the airplane, and I threw my backpack down, and it felt like I pulled a muscle in my armpit. So it kind of bothered me the whole week," Ursul said.

Pain is not a typical breast cancer symptom, but there were other warning signs.

"I had skin sensitivity on my breast, and felt it and felt a mass," Ursul said.

On March 13, Ursul received life-changing news when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

"My whole world kind of shook, I wasn't planning on this," Ursul said. "I got the results on my chart in the morning and trying to read all the medical terms was terrifying."

Ursul began treatment at UM Health West, undergoing chemotherapy. The side effects were challenging.

"I felt super tired and super achy. It almost felt like I had COVID after I had chemo, just the body aches," Ursul said.

Dr. Heidi Egloff, an oncologist who was part of Ursul's care team, emphasized the significance of her case.

"Jordan's case is unique in that women under 40 are not doing routine screening mammograms. Her case really speaks to the importance of breast self-awareness for women," Egloff said.

The awareness is particularly important given current trends in cancer diagnoses.

"We're also seeing a rise in cancer cases among younger women. We've been seeing it for a while," Egloff said.

"In her case, she was randomized to receive a treatment that was shorter," Dr. Egloff said. "And it led to the best outcome that we could have had with that information. It is also I believe, very altruistic to participate in a clinical trial, because Jordan's participation will help other women down the road."

For women facing a similar diagnosis, Ursul offers encouragement.

"Just to have faith and just celebrate the wins along the way and know that a setback isn't the end of the world," Ursul said.

Ursul is now officially cancer-free, though she will need regular checkups every year.

Egloff advises anyone worried about breast cancer to meet with their doctor and get screened.

