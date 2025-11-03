Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bank robbery suspect nabbed minutes after taking cash from Wyoming PNC Bank

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in a robbery of a bank branch in Wyoming was arrested just minutes after running out of the building with cash.

The robbery happened at the PNC Bank on 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Monday. Staff told police the suspect entered the building and demanded money. The man implied he was armed.

The suspect got his hands on some cash before running out.

Some Grand Rapids police officers were nearby when the robbery was reported and spotted a man matching the suspect's description running from the intersection. They stopped him until Wyoming police could arrest him just minutes after the robbery happened.

The 34-year-old is now being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.

The Wyoming Police Department and the FBI are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact Wyoming police at (616) 530-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

