As temperatures rise, melting snow threatens West Michigan basements

WYOMING, Mich. — With temperatures climbing across West Michigan, the snow is starting to melt — and that runoff can find its way into basements, creating costly headaches for homeowners.

Edwin Foster has lived in Kentwood for six years and says this thaw is an annual problem for his neighborhood.

"When the snow comes, once it starts melting, it just start draining straight into the basements," Foster said.

WXMI Edwin Foster says flooding from the warming temperatures has caused issues in his basement annually.

Foster says he has tried multiple solutions with limited success.

"We tried everything, like the insulation, putting around it, calling contractors, but it don't do no good when the snow and ice just constantly, just sits there for a long period of time and it just drains right into our bathroom in the basement," Foster said.

The damage can be expensive to repair.

"My wife said when she went in, did all the carpet and the contractor goes it's gonna cost us anywhere like, $5,300," Foster said.

Rob VanSuilichem is the co-owner of Everdry Waterproofing in Wyoming. The company has helped over 12,000 neighbors over the years. He says water intrusion threatens both property and health.

"We address all of it in the damage just that it can cause to the foundation or to your items. Your home is the biggest investment you're ever going to make, and you want to keep it safe, healthy and dry," VanSuilichem said.

WXMI Everdry Waterproofing has helped neighbors in West Michigan for decades, now they helping give tips for the melting ice and snow.

Water damage extends beyond structural concerns, potentially creating health hazards.

"It can damage your carpet. If water sits for 24 to 48 hours, you can have mold growth begin. None of that is a healthy situation or good for your home or your investment," VanSuilichem said.

He says homeowners should inspect their basements and crawl spaces for warning signs of water intrusion.

"You want to look for dark spots, white powder, a musty odor can tell you that there might be mold growth. Look for cracks, discoloration of your drywall, cracking in the floor, cracking in the wall, all of that can be affected by this time of year," VanSuilichem said.

Older homes and those built with concrete blocks face higher risks of water intrusion, but preventive measures can help protect properties.

WXMI Cracked drywall, brown spots, and a musty order are all signs of water intrusion.

"Make sure everything's working fine. Make sure your windows are sealed and clear that snow piling up," VanSuilichem said. "If you have a sump pump, make sure you test it. Make sure it's working. If you have a battery backup, because this time of year, you know, once we start getting into spring, we start getting storms, and then you have power outages."

Foster's neighborhood, where many homes were built over 50 years ago, has dealt with these problems firsthand.

"I know my neighbor down here, she was complaining about it one time, you know, it was flooded. You know, the water was just completely flooded, and it's nothing. I don't know how we can stop it," Foster said.

