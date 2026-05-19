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99-year-old Navy veteran still volunteering at UM Health-West, celebrates birthday with staff

A 99-year-old Navy veteran celebrated his birthday at UM Health-West, where he has volunteered for years checking for safety and maintenance concerns.
99-year-old Navy veteran celebrates birthday as UM Health-West volunteer
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WYOMING, Mich. — Staff at UM Health-West celebrated a milestone Monday — the 99th birthday of one of their most dedicated volunteers.

Pete Zimmer, a U.S. Navy veteran who served during both World War II and the Korean War, has logged more than 2,000 hours in the hospital's facilities department since 2017. Armed with a clipboard and decades of life experience, Zimmer walks the halls checking for maintenance and safety concerns.

"The one thing I like about, I'll meet a lot of people, you know, different departments, you know, all over the hospital, so it's nice. I really enjoy that. So it keeps me busy," Zimmer said.

Zimmer's daughter, Joy, got him into volunteering. He moved in with her after losing his wife, and Joy works in volunteer services at the hospital.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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