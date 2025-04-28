Wyoming firefighters help rescue 8-week-old puppy stuck in chimney

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming firefighters broke through brick to rescue a puppy that had fallen into a chimney and became trapped between floors.

According to a post on the City of Wyoming's Facebook page, the 8-week-old puppy fell into the home's brick chimney Sunday and became stuck between the first floor and basement level.

Wyoming firefighters were called in to help the Kent County Animal Control with their rescue operation.

Crews had to break away bricks to reach and free the trapped puppy before returning it to its owner.

The puppy was later examined by a veterinarian to check for any possible soot or debris inhalation.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube