Wyoming DPS searches for missing woman

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in searching for an endangered missing woman.

Mary Jo Carrothers, a 59-year-old white woman who stands about 5'6", has long brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Members of her family last saw Mary when she left her home in Wyoming on Thursday, Oct. 21, around 8 p.m.

She was last seen driving away in her gray four-door 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Michigan regisration plate EHK-0786.

Mary’s family has concerns regarding her mental health and her well-being.

Investigators with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety ask that anyone with information on Mary’s location call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300.

