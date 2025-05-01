Wyoming distributes bottled water to people impacted by boil water advisory

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming is distributing bottled water to residents after a power outage left nearly half the city under a boil water advisory.

Residents lined up Wednesday evening to receive free cases of bottled water, courtesy of SpartanNash. Each car received one case of water.

Several water distribution events will be held Thursday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last:



City of Wyoming Public Works Building, 2660 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Kelloggsville Park, 5100 Haughey Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Calvary Christian Reformed Church - Wyoming, MI, 3500 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

The boil water advisory affects areas north and east of Buck Creek in Wyoming, as well as some areas in Kentwood served by the Wyoming water system.

Officials advise residents in affected areas to boil water for a full minute before using it for things like cooking, cleaning, brushing teeth or making ice.

City of Wyoming A map of a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Wyoming.

The Department of Public Works has already restored water pressure and is now testing samples for contamination. The advisory will remain in effect until the water passes two rounds of testing over at least 48 hours.

