Wyoming cancels Boil Water Advisory impacting nearly half the city

WYOMING, Mich. — The boil water advisory in the City of Wyoming and a portion of Kentwood is now lifted. This is for all residents and businesses impacted by the April 30 outage.

The city says the second round of water samples taken came back negative, so it is no longer necessary to use bottled water or to boil water before use.

It is recommended that residents flush plumbing, pipes, and faucets before consuming water. The city provided the following tips:



Unscrew and remove faucet screens/aerators and clean out any particles

Run cold water through faucets and appliances with direct water connections for at least five minutes

To clear hot water pipes and the water heater of untreated water, run hot water only at all faucets and flush until the water runs cool

Put the screens/aerators back on faucets

Below is the original map of impacted areas for reference:

City of Wyoming A map of a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Wyoming.

