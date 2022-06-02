Woodland Mall to have Movember fundraiser in June in honor of Father's Day

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In honor of Father’s Day this month, Woodland Mall has announced that it will be fundraising for Movember throughout June.

The mall will be donating $500 to the charity. They are also encouraging members of the community to support the cause as well. Throughout the mall, there will be QR codes for guests to scan and donate to.

Movember is a charity dedicated to men’s health. It focuses on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support for men’s health. Movember is also typically observed throughout the month of November, in which participants grow mustaches to draw attention to men’s health.

“We’re honored to help raise funds for Movember as a way to support all the incredible fathers and father figures out there,” said Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for the Woodland Mall. “Movember is a fantastic charity that raises awareness for men’s health on a global scale. We look forward to partnering with the community to contribute to such an important cause.”

Woodland Mall’s Movember fundraising event will run throughout June. Donations can also be made online.

