FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich — Deputies in Mecosta County are search for an 84-year-old woman who has dementia.

She left a residence on a white golf cart near Truman and 40th Avenue in Fork Township Friday afternoon.

The woman is described as being 5'0 with gray hair, she weighs 80 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance is asked to call the Central Dispatch unit at 231-796-4811.