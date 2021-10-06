Woman sentenced after leading police on multi-county chase in RV

A woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for leading police on a chase through multiple counties in an RV back in June.

Linda Mankel was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison with credit for 110 days served for the low-speed pursuit through Kent and Montcalm counties that left a deputy injured and several police cruisers damaged.

Mankel pleaded no contest to third-degree fleeing police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of fire/police property. As part of her plea agreement, seven other charges.

Mankel had been facing life in prison.

Mankel was arrested in June following a pursuit that began when a Michigan State Police trooper saw the RV she was driving run a red light at M-46 and M-91. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop at that time, but the RV apparently refused to stop.

Another trooper threw out spike strips near M-82 and Amy School. According to a police report, the RV then veered to strike the trooper who deployed the strip. At that point, an official pursuit was initiated by the troopers.

Troopers were able to get the RV to stop with a pit maneuver as the RV was attempting to leave US-131 at Exit 104 in Kent County.

Police reports state the chase lasted only about 17 minutes long, spanning 15 miles, with troopers reaching a max speed of 85 mph.

According to online court records, she has an extensive criminal history that includes her pleading guilty to an OWI charge in 2002 and no contest to a charge of obstructing or assaulting a police officer in 2014.

